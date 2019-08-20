Woman wakes to find man breaking into her Volusia County home

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies arrested a man early Monday morning after a family said they woke up to find him inside their home while they slept.

According to his arrest report, deputies said 36-year-old Felipe Silba "removed the screen, opened, and climbed through an unlocked window."

A woman who said she woke up to find Silba in her bedroom called 911.

"I heard our bedroom door open, and a guy walked in our closet," she told a dispatcher. "I don’t know where he went in the house, but my husband woke up, and he got our gun safe, and he got our gun."

She told the dispatcher her husband -- wearing only a T-shirt and boxer shorts -- was holding Silba in the driveway until Volusia County deputies could arrive.

"My husband has him in the driveway at gunpoint," she told the dispatcher. "The guy is not moving. Yeah, he said, 'I have him at gunpoint. '"

The family told deputies they did not know Silba.

Investigators said Silba told them he was trying to meet up with a woman and got the wrong house.

Silba was already on probation for a previous arrest. Because of that, he's being held at the Volusia County Jail on no bond.



