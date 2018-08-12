Workers find prehistoric bone that could be 2 million years old

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Construction workers in southwest Florida uncovered a mammoth or mastodon bone that could be 2 million years old.

The News-Press in Fort Myers reports that workers found the upper arm bone earlier this summer while digging for a utility extension.

The Florida Museum of Natural History said the bone doesn't have enough characteristics to determine if it were a mammoth or mastodon, elephant-like mammals that roamed the area starting about 2 million years ago until about 12,000 years ago.

