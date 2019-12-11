Parents of toddler who fell to her death sue Royal Caribbean

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Indiana parents of a toddler who plunged through an open widow on a cruise ship in Puerto Rico have filed a lawsuit against Royal Caribbean Cruises.

The parents accuse the company of negligence in Chloe Wiegand’s death by allowing a window to be opened in July.

The girl’s grandfather, Salvatore Anello, has been charged in Puerto Rico with negligent homicide.

Anello insists he’s colorblind and didn’t know the 11th-floor window was open. He says he believed he was lifting the girl so she could bang on the glass like at a hockey game.

Chloe would have turned 2 years old this week.