Parents of toddler who fell to her death sue Royal Caribbean

Chloe Wiegand’s grandfather charged with negligence

AP Author

FILE - This May 11, 2006 file photo shows the Freedom of the Seas cruise ship docked in Bayonne, N.J. An attorney for an Indiana family whose 18-month-old daughter fell to her death in July from the cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico says the negligent homicide charges her grandfather now faces "are pouring salt" on the family's wounds. A judge in Puerto Rico ordered the arrest of Salvatore Anello on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, after prosecutors submitted evidence saying that Chloe Wiegand fell from Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas cruise ship when Anello raised her up to an open window. (AP Photo/Mike Derer, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Indiana parents of a toddler who plunged through an open widow on a cruise ship in Puerto Rico have filed a lawsuit against Royal Caribbean Cruises.

The parents accuse the company of negligence in Chloe Wiegand’s death by allowing a window to be opened in July.

The girl’s grandfather, Salvatore Anello, has been charged in Puerto Rico with negligent homicide.

Anello insists he’s colorblind and didn’t know the 11th-floor window was open. He says he believed he was lifting the girl so she could bang on the glass like at a hockey game.

Chloe would have turned 2 years old this week.

