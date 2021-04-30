Pope enables Vatican prosecutions of cardinals, bishops

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2019 file photo, Pope Francis listens to Cardinal Angelo Sodano, standing at left with back to camera, as he delivers his speech on the occasion of the pontiff's Christmas greetings to the Roman Curia, in the Clementine Hall at the Vatican. Pope Francis sent another chilling message to Vatican-based cardinals on Friday about his intent to hold them accountable for criminal misconduct, removing the legal obstacles that had prevented them from ever being prosecuted by the Vaticans criminal tribunal. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, Pool)

ROME – Pope Francis has sent another message to Vatican-based cardinals and bishops that he intends to hold them accountable for criminal misconduct: He removed the procedural obstacles that had spared them from being prosecuted and judged by the Vatican’s lay criminal tribunal.

A new law published Friday makes clear that Vatican city-state prosecutors and judges have jurisdiction over Holy See cardinals and bishops and need only the pope’s consent to proceed with investigations and trials against them.

The law abrogated a regulation that said only the tribunal’s highest appeals court, which is made up of three cardinals, could judge cardinals and bishops accused of criminal offenses.

The reform is the latest sign that after eight years of preaching about ending corruption and other criminal activity in the Holy See, Francis is taking concrete steps to make it easier to hold his own cardinals and bishops accountable while emboldening Vatican prosecutors to go after them.

On Thursday, he passed a different law forcing Vatican superiors to declare their finances are clean, and set a 40-euro ($48) cap on work-related personal gifts received by any Vatican employee. The gift cap was seen as a way to cut down on the rampant practice of financial gift-giving to Holy See clerics.

Friday's reform follows Francis’ decision last year to strip a senior Vatican official, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, of his privileges as a cardinal in a move seen as laying the groundwork for Becciu to possibly be put on trial.

The allegations against him aren’t clear, however, and Becciu hasn't been charged with any crime.

Becciu has said Francis cited a 100,000-euro donation he made using Holy See funds to a charity run by his brother. Becciu has denied wrongdoing, noting that he had full authority to disburse the funds, the money was destined for the charity, not his brother, and the money never left the diocesan bank account into which it was deposited.

