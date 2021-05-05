EU's Brexit chief eyes a role in French presidential vote

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 file photo, European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is seen in profile as he attends a weekly meeting of the College of Commissioners at EU headquarters in Brussels. He's known throughout most of Europe as Mr. Brexit, but not so well known at home in France. With a new book out this week, and interviews in national media, Michel Barnier is trying to raise his profile ahead of next April's presidential election. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

PARIS – He’s well known in the U.K., and his photo was regularly splashed across the front pages of European newspapers. But as presidential elections approach in France, Michel Barnier – the EU’s Mr. Brexit and a potential contender – is having a tougher time making himself recognized in his own country.

In a 50-year political career, Barnier has served as French foreign, European affairs, environment and agriculture minister — and twice as a European commissioner — but he’s never had a tilt at any leadership post, like that of president or prime minister. Now, aged 70, he's implying that he might enter the lists next year against President Emmanuel Macron, a centrist, and far-right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen.

Over the past week, Barnier has appeared in French media interviews talking up his four years as chief EU negotiator on Britain’s departure from the world’s biggest trading bloc; all encapsulated in his new book, The Great Illusion, coming out on Thursday.

The book is touted as Barnier’s “secret Brexit diary,” but as he lays out the tortuous and technical negotiations with a British team that, in the author’s telling, routinely appears out of its depth, he slowly establishes his political credentials from humble beginnings in France’s Haute-Savoie region.

“I’m a Savoyard and proud of it. A highlander, and I’m used to long hikes in the mountains, to be careful where I put my feet. A hike can be dangerous, and we have to keep an eye on the summit, even if it’s sometimes to see the horizon,” Barnier told France Inter radio this week.

That tenacity served him well, and it is likely to be tested again as he seeks to reunite a conservative “The Republicans” movement that is barely a shadow of the political groupings which once gravitated around former president Nicolas Sarkozy.

Whether the party can mount a serious challenge to Macron, or even Le Pen, remains an open question.

Ahead of next April’s presidential election, opinion polls place these two in a position to reach the run-off in what would be a rematch of France’s last vote, in 2017. The polls also give Macron victory over Le Pen in a second round.

