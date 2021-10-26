COVID-19 cases spike in Belgium; govt poised for action

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, and Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo speak prior to a conference on biotech at the Residence Palace in Brussels, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. More than 100 Belgian and international executives from the health and biotech sector met in Brussels Tuesday to discuss a forward looking process in the development and production of COVID-19 vaccines. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

BRUSSELS – Coronavirus infections and hospitalizations are shooting upward in Belgium, pushing the government on Tuesday to consider reimposing some pandemic restrictions that it only relaxed a few weeks ago.

Daily infections in the European Union nation of 11 million increased 75% to reach 5,299 cases a day last week. Hospitalizations have increased 69% to reach 102 daily cases. Deaths have increased slightly, with an average of 13 a day.

To turn around this trend, the Belgian government and regional officials are deciding later Tuesday whether to increase restrictions again, although stopping well short of going into a lockdown. Indications are that authorities are looking at using mandatory face masks is more places and virus passports.

The urgency is such that the meeting has already been brought forward three days.

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said because over 85% of Belgian adults are vaccinated, measures needn't be as drastic as those previously in the pandemic.

“Last year, in a situation like this, we would be locking down certain activities,” he said. "What we do today is keep everything open, using a vaccination passport or using masks.”

Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said that drastic restrictions were still out of the question.

“Bars and restaurants will remain open. Kids must go to school — it’s important. But maybe we will be going back to more face masks,” he told VRT network late Monday.

A complicating factor has emerged in the high virus transmission rate in primary schools.

The government research institute Sciensano found that more that 1 in 4 pupils there have antibodies to the virus. Although children generally do not get so ill that they have to be hospitalized, they can easily transmit the disease to others.

Similar discussions about possibly increasing anti-virus measures are being held in the Netherlands, where the government is seeking advice from experts on whether it needs to reintroduce pandemic restrictions amid sharply rising infection rates. The Netherlands has one of the fastest rising infection rates in Europe.

