Man with knife attacks passers-by in Norway before police shoot, kill him

COPENHAGEN – A man reportedly armed with a knife threatened passers-by on the streets of the Norwegian capital, Oslo, on Tuesday, before being shot dead by police, officials said.

Norwegian media published footage of the alleged attacker, naked from the waist up and wielding a knife. Police initially suggested that passers-by had been wounded, but later said that only one police officer was slightly hurt.

“We have so far no information that this is terror-related," Senior Police Chief Egil Joergen Brekke told a news conference.

Police said a patrol car in the Bislett neighborhood of northern Oslo drove into a building to halt the man's progress. He then attacked the vehicle and managed to open the car door, police spokesman Torgeir Brenden said.

He said “several shots” were fired at the man but did not specify whether it was the police officers in the car who opened fire. Brenden said the perpetrator was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

“To my knowledge, there are no other injured,” Brekke, the police chief, said.

Last month a man armed with a bow and arrow and a knife killed five people in a small town southwest of Oslo.