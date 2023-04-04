NATO flags raised in Helsinki as Finland joins alliance

NATO and Finland flags flutter over the building of Ministry of Internal Affairs in Helsinki, Finland, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Finland prepared to make its historic entry into NATO Tuesday, a step that doubles the Western alliances border with Russia and ends decades of non-alignment for the Nordic nation. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

HELSINKI – NATO's blue and white flags fluttered against the backdrop of Helsinki's deep blue sky Tuesday as Finland was on the cusp of its historic entry into NATO, a step that doubles the Western alliance’s border with Russia and ends decades of nonalignment for the Nordic nation.

The country's foreign minister traveled the previous night to Brussels carrying papers in a briefcase that when handed over to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will seal Finland's entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

It's a moment that most Finns had never previously wanted as they balanced friendly ties with both the West and Russia. But all that changed with Russia's full-scale and brutal invasion of its neighbor Ukraine last year, creating a sudden and strong sense of insecurity that pushed the nation toward membership in the security alliance.

Newspapers showed Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto with a smile on his face as he traveled to Brussels late Monday for the raising of Finland's flag at NATO headquarters.

Meanwhile, in Helsinki, NATO flags were raised along with Finland's own national blue-and-white flag in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a building that was originally built for the military of the Russian Empire in the 19th century. People showed up Tuesday to take pictures and selfies of the NATO flags, the only visual symbol so far of the historic shift taking place.

It was on that same building that Finnish authorities projected the colors of the Ukrainian flag after Russia's invasion last year, in an early sign of strong support for Kyiv.

Newspapers, leaders and commentators alike agreed that Tuesday is a historic day for the nation of 5.5 million people that shares a a 1,340-kilometer (832-mile) border with Russia.

“Until now, we have defended our country alone,” Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen told public broadcaster YLE on arrival in Brussels. “From now on, we can rely on getting outside help should things get tough. And of course, we are ready to help should someone be in trouble.”

Kaikkonen will join President Sauli Niinisto and Haavisto, the foreign minister, for the events in Brussels.

“This is historically very significant for Finland. Finland has never been militarily aligned before in its history,” said Juhana Aunesluoma, professor of political history at the University of Helsinki. “Of course, many things changed when Finland joined the European Union in 1995, but Finland remained militarily nonaligned.”

The ceremony in Brussels falls on NATO’s very own birthday, the 74th anniversary of the signing of its founding Washington Treaty on April 4, 1949. It also coincides with a meeting of the alliance’s foreign ministers.