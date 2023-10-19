Live updates | Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes and readies troops for a ground assault

The Israeli military is keeping up its airstrikes on Gaza and Israel's defense minister has told troops to be ready for a ground assault on the Palestinian territory, although he has not said when that will begin.

More than 1 million Palestinians, roughly half of Gaza’s population, have fled homes in the north and Gaza City after Israel told them to evacuate. The airstrikes early Thursday continued across the entire territory, including in areas in the south that Israel had declared as “safe zones.”

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that limited humanitarian aid would be allowed into Gaza from Egypt following a request from U.S. President Joe Biden.

The war that began on Oct. 7 after Hamas militants stormed into Israel, and Israel vowed to destroy the militant group, has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said Thursday that 3,785 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 12,500 others have been wounded.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed. An Israeli military spokesperson said Thursday that the families of 206 people believed to have been captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza had been notified.

WHO SAYS 5 TRUCKLOADS OF MEDICAL SUPPLIES READY FOR DELIVERY TO GAZA

GENEVA — The World Health Organization says it’s ready to enter Gaza with five truckloads of medical supplies if a border crossing with Egypt reopens on Friday.

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Thursday that WHO was working with Egypt and Palestine Red Crescent Societies, and that “our trucks are loaded and ready to go” through the Rafah crossing from Egypt.

Dr. Teresa Zakaria, a WHO technical officer for health emergency interventions, said the U.N. health agency is ready with five truckloads of medical supplies as soon as the border is open.

WHO emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan said any convoy would require guarantees for safety and joint planning on both sides for “a fully supported humanitarian operation.”

DEFENSE MINISTER TELLS ISRAELI TROOPS TO PREPARE FOR GROUND INVASION OF GAZA

JERUSALEM — Israel’s defense minister has told ground troops to be ready to enter the Gaza Strip, though he is not saying when the invasion will start.

In a meeting with Israeli infantry soldiers on the Gaza border Thursday, Yoav Gallant urged the forces to “get organized, be ready” for an order to move in.

“Whoever sees Gaza from afar now, will see it from the inside,” he said. “I promise you.”

Israel has massed tens of thousands of troops along the border following a bloody Oct. 7 cross-border massacre by Hamas militants.

STATE DEPARTMENT WARNS OF POTENTIAL FOR VIOLENT PROTESTS AND TERROR ATTACKS

WASHINGTON-- The State Department is warning U.S. citizens of potential for terrorist attacks and violent demonstrations around the world as the Israel-Hamas war intensifies and threats against American interests become more acute.

In a “Worldwide Caution” issued on Thursday, the department advised Americans to “exercise increased caution due to the potential for violence and increased tensions” in all countries.

“Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution,” it said.

The brief notice said Americans should be particularly alert in areas frequented by foreign tourists.

WORLD JEWISH CONGRESS ASKS POPE TO APPEAL FOR HOSTAGES' RELEASE

ROME — The head of the World Jewish Congress has asked Pope Francis to use his moral authority to appeal for the release of hostages taken from Israel by Hamas.

Ronald Lauder made the appeal Thursday during a scheduled audience with Francis at the Vatican. Lauder was in Rome to inaugurate a WJC liaison office with the Holy See.

Francis has called for the hostages to be released and reaffirmed Israel’s right to self-defense, while expressing alarm about the plight of Palestinians in Gaza and the unfolding “humanitarian catastrophe.”

AIRSTRIKE KILLS SEVERAL PALESTINIANS IN WEST BANK REFUGEE CAMP

JERUSALEM -- A rare Israeli airstrike in the West Bank targeted militants in a refugee camp Thursday, leaving several Palestinians dead and stoking violent clashes, the Israeli military said.

The Israeli military said the airstrike killed militants in the Nur Shams refugee camp, close to the city of Tulkarem, but did not specify how many. Palestinian health officials said six Palestinians were killed.

Gunmen threw explosives at Israeli forces and forces fired back, the Israeli military said.

Palestinian state media reported that Israel sealed off the camp and prevented ambulances from entering to help the injured. Private cars smuggled the wounded past roadblocks to the hospital.

The Israeli military said forces were still inside the camp.

HAMAS AND HEZBOLLAH SAY THEY BOMBARDED ISRAEL FROM LEBANON

BEIRUT - The military wing of Hamas said its members fired 30 rockets from south Lebanon into northern Israel Thursday, mainly targeting the towns of Nahariya and Shlomi.

The Qassam Brigades' statement came after Lebanon’s Hezbollah group said it hit several Israeli army positions and a kibbutz along the border with missiles.

Israeli forces also shelled border areas on the Lebanese, an Associated Press journalist in southern Lebanon said.

Tension has been rising along Lebanon’s southern border since the Oct. 7, attack by Hamas on southern Israel. At least 12 Hezbollah fighters have been killed since in Israeli shelling and airstrikes.

AUTHORITIES URGENTLY REQUEST DIESEL TO KEEP GAZA HOSPITALS OPEN

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip -- The Gaza Health Ministry has issued an urgent request for diesel after a fifth major hospital closed due to a lack of fuel.

The Yemen al-Saeed Hospital in the north of the Gaza Strip was forced to shut down after running out of fuel, the ministry said Thursday.

Beit Hanoun Hospital, Dora Children’s Hospital, Karama Hospital and the International Eye Hospital in Gaza have already closed due to fuel shortages and air strike damage, the ministry said. Services have also halted at 14 smaller primary health centers in the enclave for the same reasons, it said.

The ministry issued an urgent call to all gas stations in Gaza and anyone else who may have a spare liter of diesel to immediately call a hotline so that the fuel can be transferred to Gaza’s hospitals, now powered by backup generators with scant fuel supplies.

The remaining healthcare facilities in Gaza are operating at over 150% capacity, the ministry said.

Ministry spokesman Medhat Abbas said doctors are resorting to desperate measures to care for the hundreds of wounded Palestinian patients.

“Surgery is being performed in the corridors of hospitals without anesthesia, yes without anesthesia, to save the lives of those who may have hope to live,” he said. “Others are left to die, to succumb to their destiny.

3 SCANDINAVIAN NATIONS ADVISE AGAINST TRAVELING TO LEBANON

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Denmark, Sweden and Norway have further tightened their travel advisories for Lebanon and cautioned against travel there until further notice.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said Thursday that Norway was “tightening the travel advice due to the serious security situation in the region. There are daily military actions on the border between Lebanon and Israel. This increases the risk throughout Lebanon.”

Denmark's Foreign Ministry said the security level in Lebanon had been changed to red.

“Staying in Lebanon entails a very high security risk,” the ministry said. It “strongly encouraged” Danish citizens in the country to leave.

Barth Eide noted that flights were still available from Beirut but that “at short notice, it may become even more difficult to leave Lebanon.”

Sweden's travel advice was updated late Wednesday.

EGYPT'S PRESIDENT MEETS WITH JORDAN'S KING

CAIRO — Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has met with King Abdullah II of Jordan for a closed-door discussion about the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas, and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in besieged Gaza.

Egypt’s presidential office said in a statement after Thursday's meeting that the leaders condemned Israel’s policy of “collective punishment” against Palestinians in Gaza and its efforts to displace “Palestinians from their lands to Egypt or Jordan.”

Few other details were given.

The two countries, which flank Israel, are close allies. Both leaders have expressed fear about a permanent expulsion of Palestinians into their countries, concerned it could nullify Palestinians' demand for a future state.

PAKISTAN SENDS PLANE CARRYING HUMANITARIAN AID TO GAZA

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's Foreign Ministry says it has sent a plane carrying food, blankets, medicines and essential items to Egypt for delivery to Gaza.

Pakistan has called for an immediate cease-fire and halt to the Israeli strikes on Gaza, saying every Pakistani stands in solidarity with Palestinians.

ISRAEL'S SUPREME COURT POSTPONES HEARING ON JUDICIAL OVERHAUL

JERUSALEM — Israel’s Supreme Court is postponing a flashpoint hearing on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s contentious judicial overhaul because some of the government’s representatives in the case have been called up for reserve duty, according to the court postponement order.

The hearing, originally set for Sunday, has now been moved to Nov. 5.

The case deals with the legality of Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s refusal to convene the judicial appointments committee, a move which critics say will help Levin augment the bench to suit his far-right coalition’s policy preferences.

Since the outbreak of war, Netanyahu’s government has largely put the overhaul on hold.

HAMAS SAYS NO AID OR ROAD REPAIR EQUIPMENT HAS ENTERED GAZA

CAIRO — Hamas’ spokesman for the Rafah crossing, Wael Abu Omar, said no aid or road repairing equipment have entered Gaza from Egypt as of Thursday afternoon.

Egypt and Israel reached a deal Wednesday evening that would allow aid to enter the Palestinian territory through the Rafah crossing. U.S. President Joe Biden said later that aid could begin entering the region by Friday, but that the roads near the crossing would first need to be repaired.

Egypt says the crossing has been hit by four Israeli airstrikes since Oct. 7.

EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT CALLS FOR ‘HUMANITARIAN PAUSE’ IN GAZA

STRASBOURG, France — The European Parliament has called for a “humanitarian pause” in Gaza to allow aid to reach the needy, and stressed that Israel’s right to defend itself can only be done within the strictures of international law.

In the nonbinding resolution adopted on Thursday in a 500-21 vote, with 24 abstentions, European lawmakers also called for the immediate release of all hostages kidnapped by Hamas.

The call for a “humanitarian pause” stopped short of demanding a cease-fire.

GAZA HOSPITAL SHUTS OFF LIGHTS TO CONSERVE FUEL

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip — Gaza's second-largest hospital has switched off the lights in the majority of the facility as staff try to conserve energy amid fuel shortages.

Lights are still on in Nasser Hospital's intensive care unit, but in many other departments, doctors are using cellphones and flashlights to illuminate procedures.

HAMAS COMMANDER KILLED IN AN ISRAELI STRIKE

GAZA STRIP, Gaza Strip — Gaza’s government press office says the commander of the Hamas-led National Security Forces, Maj. Gen. Jihad Muheisen, was killed in an Israeli strike on his home in Gaza City along with some of his relatives.

It wasn't immediately clear how many of his relatives were killed in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood. The National Security Forces is a paramilitary organization that was taken over by Hamas after its 2007 seizure of the strip.

Separately, Hamas officials told The Associated Press that Hamas legislative council member Jamila al-Shanti was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Thursday. She was the first woman to be elected to political office in Hamas and the widow of one of the founders of the Islamist movement.

ISRAELI AIRSTRIKE HITS DENSELY POPULATED AREA IN SOUTHERN GAZA

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip — An Israeli airstrike hit a densely populated area in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, again on Thursday.

Many wounded were being rushed to the Nasser Hospital from the strike in the al-Amal neighborhood.

Earlier, a doctor at a hospital said that at least a dozen people were killed and 40 others were wounded in an Israeli strike that hit a residential building in Khan Younis.