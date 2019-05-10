You can get paid to live on luxury yachts, review them

This is the Valkyrie Project -- a design for a massive superyacht that would span 229 meters. If built, it'd be the biggest superyacht sailing the seas.

This is the dream job of all dream jobs.

You probably never knew you wanted to be a “yacht tester” but after hearing what it entails, it’ll be at the top of your list.

HushHush.com, a London-based online luxury store and concierge service, needs someone to test yachts to make sure they live up to the standards they claim, according to CNN Travel.

For each yacht review the candidate will earn about $1,300, and someone could review up to 50 yachts per year, according to the listing. That adds up to be potentially $65,000 a year.

"Obviously, we're a very high-end site and expect our products to be of the highest quality, which is why we're looking to hire someone whose job is solely assessing the quality of yachts and ensuring they meet our high standards," HushHush.com founder Aaron Harpin said in the job description.

To get a detailed review, each yacht will require a week of work aboard it. Your schedule will need to be flexible as the listing says, "It will be on a pro-rata, self-employed basis, so we'll need you to be flexible with when we need you."

Testing the yacht requires evaluating everything on board, including "every plug socket, door, bed, shower, tap -- everything to make sure that the yacht is up to our standards."

To qualify, candidates must have a passport, be 21 years of age or older, be hardworking, reliable, detailed oriented and have strong writing skills. No yachting experience required.

So if you’re into the finer things in life, start packing, because this job is for you.

