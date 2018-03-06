You can now tour Disney for free with Google Street View

ORLANDO, Fla. - Have you ever wanted to wander around Disney but didn't want to buy a ticket? Google has your back.

Google announced that all of Disney's U.S. theme parks, as well as international parks, are now available on their Google Street View feature, according to Search Engine Land.

The addition will allow users to virtually explore the park's biggest attractions, and can let you feel the magic of Disney right from your computer. It also allows potential tourists to scope out the attractions before purchasing a trip.

Google Street View is now on every continent, including Antarctica. Find whatever address you're looking for here.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.