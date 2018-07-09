You can speak easy at these 5 hidden Central Florida bars

Though Prohibition was repealed in 1933, many Central Florida bars still offer the secluded atmosphere that drinking in secret forced upon those in the 1920s.

Whether you're looking for a strong cocktail, a quiet space to chat or just seeking out the adventure that comes with finding out a bar's secret password, these five speakeasies just might be able to fill your glass.

Mather's Social Gathering

Described as a "social gathering" space, Mather's can be found on the third floor of the 19th century Mather Building in downtown Orlando. This prohibition-era themed bar offers a "sophisticated yet comfortable setting" where bartenders offer unique craft beverages. Make sure you're dressed to the nines, as entry to the space is contingent upon a strict dress code.

Where: 30 South Magnolia Avenue, Orlando

How to get in: You can find the bar on the third floor of the building and can enter as long as you're within the dress code.

What to drink: The "Envy" smoked cocktail is a favorite of many reviewers who have visited the space. Another option is to buy a decanter full of cocktail for your group to share.

Courtesy: Hanson's Shoe repair Facebook page

Hanson's Shoe Repair

A true speakeasy, Hanson's requires a password for admission. Once you've found out the password for the night, you can whisper it to the doorman to be allowed in. Just make sure you arrive early, because the bar caps the number of guests allowed in after a certain point every night. Found on the rooftop of the Hanson building in downtown Orlando, the space serves a constantly rotating menu of house specialty cocktails out of one of the oldest buildings in the city.

Where: 27 East Pine Street, Orlando

How to get in: You can get the password of the day from the Hanson's Twitter account or by sending a text to 407-476-9446.

What to drink: Whatever the bartender recommends. Drinks rotate often and are made fresh by bar staff every time.

Pharmacy

With any Prohibition-era theme comes the need for accuracy in even the minute details, which Pharmacy captures down to its entrance through an elevator door. In addition to drinks, Pharmacy also boasts a dinner menu made from "local, organic and sustainable foods," that rotate based on chef's discretion. The bar and restaurant can be found in the Dr. Phillips area in a secluded spot near the tourist attractions of International Drive.

Where: 8060 Via Dellagio Way, Orlando

How to get in: Look for the old-timey elevator on the outside of the building and press the call button.

What to drink: Many reviewers like the "Blonde Donkey," Pharmacy's take on a margarita, made with tequila and whiskey.

Courtesy: Park Social Facebook page

Park Social

Unlike most other speakeasy-type bars, Park Social eschews the Prohibition theme for a retro feel with furniture and decorations that lean more toward the 1970's. Park Social can be found on top of Boca Restaurant on Park Avenue, but does offer food off of its own tapas menu. Many reviewers write that, for a speakeasy, Park Social offers lots of space and can be very accommodating to large groups.

Where: 358 North Park Avenue, Winter Park

How to get in: You can call 407-636-7020 for the password of the night, which you can then whisper into a rotary phone on the outside of the building to gain access.

What to drink: The "Alderaan Places" cocktail is a Star Wars-inspired beverage featuring vodka, peche de vigne and galliano.





Courtesy: Imperial Wine and Beear Facebook page

Imperial Wine and Beer Garden

Both the Orlando and Sanford locations of this bar can be found in unlikely spots -- inside the two locations of the Washburn Imports furniture stores. The self-described "boutique" bar specializes in unique wines and beers, as well as a few small food items. According to Imperial's website, the space does not offer table service in order to maintain its neighborhood atmosphere and let bartenders get to know patrons. Plus, most the furniture in the bar is for sale, so you can buy the comfy chair you're sitting and sipping a drink in.

Where: 1800 North Orange Avenue, Orlando or 116 East 1st Street, Sanford

How to get in: Don't be dissuaded by Washburn Imports' unassuming exterior -- once you walk inside you will find yourself at Imperial.

What to drink: The Sanford location offers cocktails in addition to the bar's namesake beverages, while the Orlando location has a selection of over 40 beers and 45 wines. With so many options, bartenders are happy to help narrow down choices for every patron.

