Mailboxes to contain petition to legalize marijuana in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Check your mailbox. You may have a petition supporting an amendment to make recreational marijuana legal in Florida.

An organization by the name of Make It Legal Florida will be filling the post office with petitions that will get pot legalization on the 2020 ballot, or so the organization hopes.

If you agree with the majority of voters who want to legalize marijuana in Florida, click below to sign the petition right now. 📝⬇️https://t.co/Nj5DKRFMZJ pic.twitter.com/4KHZBJqKNo — Make It Legal Florida (@MakeItLegalFL) September 24, 2019

The organization, which was registered with the state in early September, has reported over a million dollars in backing from two medical marijuana companies in the Sunshine State. MedMen and Surterra Holdings.

The amendment would legalize pot for adults 21 and up but would only allow companies to distribute through designated treatment centers.

As of Tuesday, Make It Legal has not yet certified any signatures with the state.

There is no confirmed number of how many petitions will be going out in the mail and it is unknown which addresses will receive them.

"We are making it easier than ever for Florida voters to make their voices heard. Pre-qualified Florida voters will receive a personalized mail piece with their name and address already printed on the form so all they have to do is sign, date and return,'' Nick Hansen, chairman of Make It Legal Florida told the Orlando Sentinel.

Not on the mailing list? The petition will also be available at MakeItLegalFlorida.com

Also hoping to legalize marijuana is Regulate Florida, which also has an amendment that would legalize the plant for adults 21 and up and would also allow people to grow their own plants.

The group has been gathering petitions for the past two years and signatures are in high demand. The group has collected around 88,000 unofficial signatures but will need to get 766,200 in order to make it on the 2020 ballot.

The 88,000 was enough to have the amendment looked at by the attorney general in advance of a review by the state Supreme Court.

In early September, Attorney General Ashley Moody called the amendment misleading and too long to be summarized in the required 75 words on the ballot.

Any amendment that makes the ballot must receive support from 60% of voters to become part of the constitution.

