'You're getting shot for fun:' Girl accused of school shooting threat

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A 16-year-old girl is accused of making a comment about wanting to commit a school shooting during a group chat, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

"We want to make sure to let everyone know this is not a joke this is not a game. We have no tolerance for these type of threats,” Altamonte Springs Police Officer Michelle Sosa said.

Police said administrators at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic School were contacted Wednesday by the parents of several sixth grade students who were concerned about the message.

“Next person to say something is the first person I will shoot on the school shooting that will take place this Friday... (redacted) you’re getting shot for fun I can’t stand that fish face,” the text read, according to authorities.

A sixth grade student was questioned and said she was doing homework with her sister, 16-year-old Anahi Reyes, around 9 p.m. Monday when her sister grabbed her phone because the group chat kept going off and sent the message, the report said.

The girl didn't realize her sister sent the message until the next morning, at which point the girl became upset and apologized, according to the affidavit.

Police said they interviewed Reyes at Lyman High School, where she is a 10th grade student. She was visibly upset and knew why authorities wanted to speak with her, records show.

“It is a juvenile facing felony charges, so this is definitely not a joke. Can you just imagine having that on your record?," Officer Sosa said.

Reyes' parents said she does not have access to any weapons. Police said Reyes didn't intend to carry out the threat.

She was arrested on a charge of making written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting. She was taken to the Seminole County Juvenile Assessment Center.

“We encourage the parents to talk to their kids, encourage them. Let them know this is not a game,” Officer Sosa said.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441.

