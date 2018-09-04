YouTube star inspires local students to get fit, stay positive

You might know him as the Young Jamaican Trainer. Three years ago, Demarjay Smith and his brothers made a workout video to inspire his cousin, who was bullied about his weight.

That video launched Smith as a YouTube star. Some of his videos have been viewed more than 1 million times.

"My message is whatever they want to become in life, they can always do it. They just have to believe, achieve and push themselves," Smith said.

Smith's videos caught the attention of Ericka Dunlap, Miss America 2004, as she was planning the Young Kings Boys' Conference.

"I want to make sure the boys in Orange County have some type of motivation, inspiration to be what they want to be and what they don't even know that they could become," Dunlap said.

Smith took his message to Carver and Robinswood Middle Schools.

"Just today when I was at that school, a kid said, 'You really inspired me and touched my heart man,' and 'I'm going to start working out.' And I said, 'That's the positive message I want to hear you say back,'" Smith said.

Dunlap said inspiring young boys today can be a challenge, because of social media and technology.

"So you have to meet them where they are and make sure they are able to reach some of the people they are watching every single day and especially the positive examples, those are the people we want to put in front of them so they can actually see who they could become," she said.

Smith lives in New York and travels as a motivational speaker.

"I didn't think this was going to be my life, but I'm happy. I'm grateful for it and I don't want it to stop. I'm going to keep pushing and working hard."



