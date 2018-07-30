Zicam could owe you money as part of class-action lawsuit

ORLANDO, Fla. - Zicam is coughing up millions of dollars to cold sufferers across the country as part of a recent settlement in a class-action lawsuit.

The lawsuit claimed Zicam made misleading statements about the effectiveness of its cold medicine, an assertion company officials deny. Rather than continue the legal battle, Zicam will pay $16 million to reimburse consumers and cover administrative costs.

Anyone who purchased RapidMelts Original, RapidMelts Ultra, Oral Mist, Ultra Crystals, Liqui-Lozenges, Lozenges Ultra, Soft Chews, Medicated Fruit Drops or Chewables between Feb. 15, 2011, and June 5, 2018, is eligible for a refund.

Proof of purchase is not required for claims of five products or less, but claims for more than that will require a receipt. The reimbursement amount will depend on the number of claims officials receive.

Claim forms can be found here and must be submitted online or through the mail by Oct. 3.

Consumers also have the option to object to the settlement if they believe it is unfair, or they can opt out of the class-action lawsuit.

Click here for more information about the lawsuit and how the claim process works.

