The Weekly Newsletter: Breast cancer, flu awareness

Good morning,

Did you miss some of your favorite newscasts from this past week? Or maybe you need see what all was trending on ClickOrlando.com? Below is a list of big stories as well as a recap of this week's interview on "The Weekly."

The importance of breast cancer awareness & flu shots

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month - a time to show support and wear pink, but it also serves as a reminder to get necessary screenings. It's also the beginning stages of flu season. News 6 anchor and health reporter Kirstin O'Connor has done several stories on breast cancer awareness as well as flu awareness. She sat down with News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth on "The Weekly" to talk about how viewers can get results.

Markeith Loyd found guilty in murder trial

It took a jury less than five hours to find Markeith Loyd guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon. For a recap of the trial as well as Loyd's hourslong testimony, click here.

Dog dies in custody of animal services

Darryl Remson told News 6 - an Orange County Animal Services officer came to retrieve Scoop, an American bulldog, around 6:30 p.m. Monday, because he had to be quarantined. At about 8 p.m., the officer noticed the dog was having a seizure in the work vehicle, in which he'd been picked up. Remson says the officers told him about his dog's death, but offered no excuse. He told News 6 - he wants justice for his dog.

Excitement Earth and in orbit for NASA

It was a big week in space news. NASA showed off its new moon spacesuits - while also announcing the new head of human exploration. In space, two female astronauts carried out the first all-female spacewalk. For a recap of those stories, click here.

Man wrangles gator in pool with bare hands

Pond or pool, alligators like their water. And when one showed up in a Parkland swimming pool, Paul Bedard decided to take matters into his own hands, literally.

