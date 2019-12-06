5 cool kitties to adopt now in Orlando

Interested in adopting a pet — or just gazing at some lovable kitties near you? There are dozens of endearing cats up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Orlando.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of cats currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Elvira, Persian

Elvira is a female Persian cat staying at Wedgefield Kitty Project.

Elvira wants to be your one and only: She will need a home free of other cats, dogs and children. She's microchipped, spayed and vaccinated. She's already house-trained. Elvira is a special needs pet, so please inquire about her specific care requirements.

Here's what Elvira's friends at Wedgefield Kitty Project think of her:

Elvira has kidney stones and is on a prescription diet of wet food only. She can be fussy at times and likes her pink blanket to make biscuits on. She does not want a busy loud house; she is set in her ways and will hiss if you are making her mad. She has the loudest purr and deserves a loving home to live her golden years in.

Apply to adopt Elvira today at Petfinder.

Cali, domestic shorthair

Cali is a female domestic shorthair cat currently residing at Dexter's Kitties Inc.

She gets along well with other cats, but has not had exposure to dogs. Fear not: She's already house-trained and has been vaccinated.

From Cali's current caretaker:

Cali had her foster Mom at meow. This beautiful, gentle baby was picked up by animal services. She was supposed to be an outside TNR cat, but took to her indoor environment right away. She loves being petted and is as curious and playful as a kitten should be. Can you give her the sweet life she deserves?

Read more about Cali on Petfinder.

Cooper, domestic shorthair mix

Cooper is a male domestic shorthair mix in the care of Catapalooza, Inc.

Cooper is the life of the party — he'll get along great with your other cats. Cooper is neutered and vaccinated. He's already house-trained.

Read more about how to adopt Cooper on Petfinder.

Ketchup, domestic shorthair

Ketchup is a female domestic shorthair cat in the care of Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando.

Ketchup is ready to make friends — she's happy to keep company with other cats. She has mastered her house-training etiquette.

Read more about how to adopt Ketchup on Petfinder.

Mufasa, domestic shorthair

Mufasa is a lovable male domestic shorthair cat currently residing at Dexter's Kitties Inc.

Mufasa is a social butterfly, and he gets along well with other cats. He's mastered his house-training etiquette.

Notes from Mufasa's caretakers:

Mufasa is curious and playful like you would expect based on his name. He loves to explore and play. After playing, he enjoys plenty of pets, rubs and attention. He gets along well with other cats, but we are not sure about dogs.

Apply to adopt Mufasa today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.