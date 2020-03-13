4 cuddly canines to adopt now in Orlando

Start your day off right by looking at some cuddle-hungry puppies! There are dozens of puppies up for adoption right here in Orlando.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of puppies near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Louise, shepherd mix

Louise is a female shepherd puppy being kept at A Cause 4 Paws Rescue.

She's been vaccinated.

Apply to adopt Louise today at Petfinder.

Chocolate, Labrador retriever

Chocolate is a sweet male Labrador retriever puppy staying at Animals Deserving of Rescue Everywhere, Inc.

He has had all of his shots.

Chocolate's current caretakers say:

He is a sweet, sensitive guy that your mom wants you to have.

Apply to adopt Chocolate today at Petfinder.

Strawberry, Labrador retriever

Strawberry is a female Labrador retriever puppy in the care of Animals Deserving of Rescue Everywhere, Inc.

She already has had all of her shots.

Here's what Strawberry's friends at Animals Deserving of Rescue Everywhere, Inc. think of her:

She loves affection and cuddles!

Apply to adopt Strawberry today at Petfinder.

Pua, shepherd mix

Pua is a female shepherd puppy being cared for at A Cause 4 Paws Rescue.

She is vaccinated.

Notes from Pua's caretakers:

Pua is very funny, playful and loves human affection.

Read more about how to adopt Pua on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.