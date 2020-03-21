Looking to adopt a pet? Here are 7 lovable pups to adopt now in Orlando

Interested in adopting a pet — or just looking at some delightful doggies up for adoption? There are dozens of great dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Orlando.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Tibby, Chiweenie

Tibby is a female Chiweenie being kept at Puppy Pleasers Rescue.

Tibby gets along well with cats, kids and other dogs. She's already house-trained, and she has been vaccinated and spayed.

Apply to adopt Tibby today at Petfinder.

Mimi, wirehaired dachshund and Yorkshire terrier mix

Mimi is an adorable female wirehaired dachshund and Yorkshire terrier mix staying at Puppy Pleasers Rescue.

Mimi will get along great with other dogs. She is already house-trained and vaccinated.

Here's what Mimi's friends at Puppy Pleasers Rescue think of her:

Very sweet, calm and quiet girl. Friendly and loving. She is a recent mother and did great with her pups. Has no separation anxiety and is a great companion. She is easy to fall in love with!

Read more about Mimi on Petfinder.

Phillup, rottweiler mix

Phillup is a male rottweiler mix in the care of Rescuing Animals In Need.

Phillup loves other dogs, but his ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. Phillup is neutered, vaccinated and house-trained.

From Phillup's current caretaker:

Phillup is a sweet, loving boy that loves to play and rough house, but he also loves to snuggle and nap.

Apply to adopt Phillup today at Petfinder.

Kobe, terrier mix

Kobe is a charming male terrier mix currently residing at A Cause 4 Paws Rescue.

He is neutered, and he has had all his shots.

Here's what Kobe's friends at A Cause 4 Paws Rescue think of him:

Sweet Kobe is friendly and cuddly, and he loves his toys.

Read more about how to adopt Kobe on Petfinder.

Shamu, English bulldog mix

Shamu is a male English bulldog mix currently residing at Second Chance Animal Rescue.

He has been vaccinated.

Notes from Shamu's caretakers:

He is big and strong, and he loves everyone he meets. He will do good with a loving family who has time to play with him.

Apply to adopt Shamu today at Petfinder.

Keke, cocker spaniel and terrier mix

Keke is a charming male cocker spaniel and terrier mix staying at A Cause 4 Paws Rescue.

He's already vaccinated and neutered.

Keke's current caretakers say:

He is very sweet once he settles in.

Apply to adopt Keke today at Petfinder.

Tucker, shepherd and hound mix

Tucker is a sweet male shepherd and hound mix being cared for at Endless Pawsibilities Animal Rescue.

Tucker loves children and other dogs, but he is looking for cat-free forever home. Fear not: He is already house-trained and neutered.

Tucker's current caretakers say:

Tucker is a loving dog that loves to take naps. H does not get on furniture and doesn't mind the crate.

Read more about Tucker on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.