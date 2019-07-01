Pets

Dog-friendly dining: Bring your pup to these Orlando-area restaurants

Orlando dog moms weigh in on best options

By Brooke Savage - Producer
Getty Images

ORLANDO, Fla. - Any dog parent can tell you: When you get a dog, they become part of your family.

Myriam Gutstein, local pet expert,  created a Facebook page to unite fellow dog parents in the Orlando area. So far, it has more than 4,000 members.

"Restaurants can definitely see that there's a huge demand to want to bring your four-legged kid with you out on dates rather than leave them at home," Gutstein said.

She said some restaurants even offer special menus and treats. Rock and Brews in Oviedo has an entire dog menu. You can also go to Jeremiah's Italian Ice for a pup cup and Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream offers doggy Popsicles.

But as pup parents know, unfortunately, you can’t take your furry kid everywhere when you want to grab a bite to eat. So we asked members of the Orlando Dog Mom page about their favorite pet-friendly restaurants.

Here’s what they recommended:


Dwight at Bento Asian Kitchen + Sushi
501 Orlando Ave., No. 221, Winter Park
Image credit: chowdownotown

 

Deku at Domu
3201 Corrine Drive, Suite 100, Orlando
Image credit: @red_sesme 

Chloe at Yellow Dog Eats 
1236 Hempel Ave., Gotha
Image credit: Amy Pedro

Odie at Boxi Park in Lake Nona 
6877 Tavistock Lakes Blvd., Orlando
Image credit: Tara Melvin

Apollo at Pig Floyds Urban Barbakoa 
1326 N. Mills Ave., Orlando
Image credit: Chelsey Eaton 

Bruce at Rock and Brews
6897 S. Semoran Blvd, Orlando
Image credit: Rose Nguyen

Finn at Crabby Bill's Seafood Restaurant
1104 Lakeshore Blvd., St. Cloud
Image credit: Valerie Marino 

Ruby at Agave Azul
900 S. Orlando Ave., Winter Park
Image credit: @rubytuesday_frenchie

Baci at Santiago’s Bodega 
802 Virginia Drive, Orlando
Image credit: Lisa Garabedian Doblin

The Hammered Lamb 
1235 N. Orange Ave., Orlando
Image credit: @dogsatthelamb

Samwise and Pixel at Teak Neighborhood Grill
901 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland
Image credit: Helena McCabe

Harley at The Town House Restaurant
139 N. Central Ave., Oviedo

Princess, Juliet and Romeo At Jimmy Hulas 
2522 Aloma Ave., Winter Park

Vodka at Marlow's Tavern 
6889 Eagle Watch Drive, Orlando
Image credit: Monica Goforth

Zelda at Felipe Rodriguez Tequila House - Mexican
900 E. Washington St., Orlando
Image credit: @pittie_princesszelda

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.