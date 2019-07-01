Dog-friendly dining: Bring your pup to these Orlando-area restaurants

Getty Images

ORLANDO, Fla. - Any dog parent can tell you: When you get a dog, they become part of your family.

Myriam Gutstein, local pet expert, created a Facebook page to unite fellow dog parents in the Orlando area. So far, it has more than 4,000 members.

"Restaurants can definitely see that there's a huge demand to want to bring your four-legged kid with you out on dates rather than leave them at home," Gutstein said.

She said some restaurants even offer special menus and treats. Rock and Brews in Oviedo has an entire dog menu. You can also go to Jeremiah's Italian Ice for a pup cup and Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream offers doggy Popsicles.

But as pup parents know, unfortunately, you can’t take your furry kid everywhere when you want to grab a bite to eat. So we asked members of the Orlando Dog Mom page about their favorite pet-friendly restaurants.

Here’s what they recommended:





Dwight at Bento Asian Kitchen + Sushi

501 Orlando Ave., No. 221, Winter Park

Image credit: chowdownotown

Deku at Domu3201 Corrine Drive, Suite 100, OrlandoImage credit: @red_sesme

Chloe at Yellow Dog Eats

1236 Hempel Ave., Gotha

Image credit: Amy Pedro

Odie at Boxi Park in Lake Nona

6877 Tavistock Lakes Blvd., Orlando

Image credit: Tara Melvin

Apollo at Pig Floyds Urban Barbakoa

1326 N. Mills Ave., Orlando

Image credit: Chelsey Eaton

Bruce at Rock and Brews

6897 S. Semoran Blvd, Orlando

Image credit: Rose Nguyen

Finn at Crabby Bill's Seafood Restaurant

1104 Lakeshore Blvd., St. Cloud

Image credit: Valerie Marino

Ruby at Agave Azul

900 S. Orlando Ave., Winter Park

Image credit: @rubytuesday_frenchie

Baci at Santiago’s Bodega

802 Virginia Drive, Orlando

Image credit: Lisa Garabedian Doblin

The Hammered Lamb

1235 N. Orange Ave., Orlando

Image credit: @dogsatthelamb

Samwise and Pixel at Teak Neighborhood Grill

901 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland

Image credit: Helena McCabe

Harley at The Town House Restaurant

139 N. Central Ave., Oviedo

Princess, Juliet and Romeo At Jimmy Hulas

2522 Aloma Ave., Winter Park

Vodka at Marlow's Tavern

6889 Eagle Watch Drive, Orlando

Image credit: Monica Goforth

Zelda at Felipe Rodriguez Tequila House - Mexican900 E. Washington St., OrlandoImage credit: @pittie_princesszelda

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.