Dog-friendly dining: Bring your pup to these Orlando-area restaurants

ORLANDO, Fla. - Any dog parent can tell you: When you get a dog, they become part of your family.
Myriam Gutstein, local pet expert, created a Facebook page to unite fellow dog parents in the Orlando area. So far, it has more than 4,000 members.
"Restaurants can definitely see that there's a huge demand to want to bring your four-legged kid with you out on dates rather than leave them at home," Gutstein said.
She said some restaurants even offer special menus and treats. Rock and Brews in Oviedo has an entire dog menu. You can also go to Jeremiah's Italian Ice for a pup cup and Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream offers doggy Popsicles.
But as pup parents know, unfortunately, you can’t take your furry kid everywhere when you want to grab a bite to eat. So we asked members of the Orlando Dog Mom page about their favorite pet-friendly restaurants.
Here’s what they recommended:
Dwight at Bento Asian Kitchen + Sushi
501 Orlando Ave., No. 221, Winter Park
Image credit: chowdownotown
3201 Corrine Drive, Suite 100, Orlando
Image credit: @red_sesme
Chloe at Yellow Dog Eats
1236 Hempel Ave., Gotha
Image credit: Amy Pedro
Odie at Boxi Park in Lake Nona
6877 Tavistock Lakes Blvd., Orlando
Image credit: Tara Melvin
Apollo at Pig Floyds Urban Barbakoa
1326 N. Mills Ave., Orlando
Image credit: Chelsey Eaton
Bruce at Rock and Brews
6897 S. Semoran Blvd, Orlando
Image credit: Rose Nguyen
Finn at Crabby Bill's Seafood Restaurant
1104 Lakeshore Blvd., St. Cloud
Image credit: Valerie Marino
Ruby at Agave Azul
900 S. Orlando Ave., Winter Park
Image credit: @rubytuesday_frenchie
Baci at Santiago’s Bodega
802 Virginia Drive, Orlando
Image credit: Lisa Garabedian Doblin
The Hammered Lamb
1235 N. Orange Ave., Orlando
Image credit: @dogsatthelamb
Samwise and Pixel at Teak Neighborhood Grill
901 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland
Image credit: Helena McCabe
Harley at The Town House Restaurant
139 N. Central Ave., Oviedo
Princess, Juliet and Romeo At Jimmy Hulas
2522 Aloma Ave., Winter Park
Vodka at Marlow's Tavern
6889 Eagle Watch Drive, Orlando
Image credit: Monica Goforth
900 E. Washington St., Orlando
Image credit: @pittie_princesszelda
