Dog 'frightened, confused' after being abandoned at Orange City park

Do you recognize this sweet girl? Volusia County officials said she was left tied to a picnic table at Valentine Park on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. (Image: Volusia County Animal Services)

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A senior female dog was rescued Wednesday after being left tied to a picnic table at an Orange City park, Volusia County Animal Services officials said.

Witnesses said a woman in a newer model motor home dropped the tan-colored pup off at the Valentine Park pavilion around 9 a.m. She left a blanket and water for the dog before driving away. Officials said it's unclear if she was the dog’s owner.

The dog was wearing a black padded nylon harness with two leashes -- one yellow and one orange -- hooked together.

The abandoned dog was "frightened and confused" when Volusia County Animal control officers were called to collect her at the park on West French Avenue.

Animal control officers retrieved the dog and brought her to the Southeast Volusia Humane Society, where she will be cared for until she is reclaimed or adopted.

Anyone with information on the dog is asked to call Volusia County Animal Services at 386-248-1790.

