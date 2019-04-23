French bulldog puppy gets her very own 'newborn' photo shoot

As a photographer of newborns, it’s safe to say Brenden Boggs loves all babies -- “even the skinny bald nuggets that look like little old men,” she wrote in a recent blog post.

So when it comes to puppies, it's not surprising to learn Boggs loves them just as much, if not more, than their human counterparts.

And when Boggs’ photographer friend Rachel Zee recently received a French bulldog puppy as a birthday present from her fiance, Boggs jumped at the chance to snap some photos. She texted Zee with the idea, and Zee happily agreed.

“I just fell in love with that little face,” Boggs said. “I had to photograph her -- and it was a great excuse to get Rachel to bring her over for puppy cuddles (which are), by the way, (the) best form of payment ever!”

Courtesy: So Cute Photo by Brenden Boggs

Once Boggs posted some of the pictures on her Instagram stories, she got an “overwhelming reaction” from her followers.

Courtesy: So Cute Photo by Brenden Boggs

“I’d never done a newborn shoot for a puppy,” Boggs said. “Once I did one with kittens, and I’ve done newborn baby sessions with the family dog a few times.”

Since the photos have circulated a bit, Boggs said her website has gotten “a ton” of views, and Olive the French bulldog has grown her Instagram followers by more than 400.

Courtesy: So Cute Photo by Brenden Boggs

Courtesy: So Cute Photo by Brenden Boggs

As for the biggest thing that’s happened yet, one of Boggs' photos was featured on “What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“I’m still hoping we eventually reach Ellen (DeGeneres),” Boggs said.

Courtesy: So Cute Photo by Brenden Boggs

Courtesy: So Cute Photo by Brenden Boggs

Believe it or not, these Olive photos aren’t the first set to go viral for Boggs. She photographed a set of sisters who were pregnant at the same time -- and had the babies 20 minutes apart. Those made the rounds online. And then about a year later, “we did the same dresses and location but with their babies, and that one blew up,” Boggs said.

Zee and Boggs live in Monterey, California. They met several years ago through a local group that holds meetings for creative entrepreneurs.

Courtesy: So Cute Photo by Brenden Boggs

Boggs has worked as a newborns photographer for six years.

“I mean does it get any better? … My heart was full all day,” she posted in a blog entry about the experience, on her website. “If anyone else wants to bring me their puppy to do newborn photographs, I’m here. Just saying.”

All images used with permission: So Cute Photo by Brenden Boggs | Facebook | Instagram

Courtesy: So Cute Photo by Brenden Boggs

Courtesy: So Cute Photo by Brenden Boggs

Courtesy: So Cute Photo by Brenden Boggs

