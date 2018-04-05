Gov. Scott to sign Ponce's Law to crack down on animal abuse

PONCE INLET, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott is expected to sign a new bill Thursday aimed at increasing penalties for animal abusers.

Ponce's Law increases the chances of abusers going to jail and also allows a judge to bar someone convicted of animal cruelty from owning a pet.

The bill is named after Ponce, a Labrador retriever puppy found beaten to death in Ponce Inlet last year.

Travis Archer, the puppy's owner, was charged with felony animal cruelty and is awaiting trial.

The governor is expected to sign the bill Thursday morning at the Ponce Inlet Town Hall Chambers.

