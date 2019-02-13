Kitten recovering after intentionally hit by large rock, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Officials with the Marion County Sheriff's Office said a young kitten is recovering after a teen was recorded on social media striking the feline with a large rock.

The Snapchat video showing the alleged animal abuse was reported to the Sheriff's Office this week. Deputies learned that the person in the video is a student at the Silver River Mentoring and Instruction school in Ocala.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies are investigating the post.

Erin Garri, director of humane education at the Human Society of Marion County, said the organization educates Marion County students to prevent incidents of abuse.

"It really hurt my heart," Garri said of the video. "You hate to see those types of things happening to animal, especially small, defenseless animals."

Marion County Sheriff's Office public information officer Lauren Lettelier said the kitten was later found and is now in the custody of Marion County Animal Services.

