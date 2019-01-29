Rabid coyote prompts alert in Osceola County

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission estimates that adult coyotes can patrol home ranges of up to 12,000 acres. (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - An alert has been issued in Osceola County after a coyote tested positibe for rabies, health officials said.

The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County issued a rabies alert Tuesday for the Kissimmee area.

"All residents and visitors in Osceola County should be aware that rabies is present in the wild animal population and domestic animals are at risk if not vaccinated," the Department of Health said. "The public is asked to maintain a heightened awareness that rabies is active in Osceola County. Alerts are designed to increase awareness to the public, but they should not get a false sense of security to areas that have not been named as under an alert."

The alert is for 60 days, centers around Sun Key Place and includes the following boundaries in Osceola County:

South to Choctow Trail, Happy Trails, Kissimmee

North to Orange Resort West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway

East to Old Lake Wilson Road, Kissimmee

West to Westside Blvd., Kissimmee

An animal with rabies could infect other wild or domestic animals that have not been vaccinated. All domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies and all wildlife contact should be avoided, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes.

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and is fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans. The only treatment for human exposure to rabies is specific immune globulin and rabies immunization. Appropriate treatment started soon after the exposure, will protect an exposed person from the disease.

Health officials said residents should take the following precautions:

Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets.

Keep your pets under direct supervision so they do not come in contact with wild animals. If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Osceola Animal Services at 407-742-8000 or Environmental Health at 407-742-8606.

Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood.

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas, where they might come in contact with people and pets.

Persons who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to the Florida Department of Health in Osceola County Epidemiology Program at 407-343-2155.

