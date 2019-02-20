Retired Army bomb detection dog reunites with Central Florida soldier

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Its was the moment U.S. Army Staff Sgt Charles Ogin had been waiting for Wednesday when he was reunited with his beloved dog Rrobiek, known as "Robi."

Robi, a 9-year-old Belgian Malinois, served as a patrol explosive detection dog in Iraq and Syria with Ogin. The two were inseparable and spent four years together serving our country.

"He's easily distracted like me," Ogin said. "We both have a touch of A.D.D but he's a big big baby."

Ogin said he trained with Robi and served multiple missions while serving overseas and even went to Kenya for a Secret Service mission for President Barack Obama.

In 2017, the pair were split up.

Robi was taken to a U.S. Army post in Washington where he suffered a knee injury. He was then transferred to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.

"I worked with a whole bunch of units ... (I) can't talk about most of it but it was fun we loved our job we loved our life and I missed him when I had to give him up," Ogin said. "I cried like a baby."

With the help of the American Humane organization, Robi was escorted to Central Florida where he was officially adopted by the Ogin family.

"It doesn't feel real," Ogin said after reunion. "I don't know why it doesn't feel real but its awesome!"

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.