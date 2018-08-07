The everyday item that can be deadly for your dog

People probably know not to feed their dogs chocolate, but there's an ingredient in things you use every day that could be just as deadly to your dog.

Xylitol is a sugar alcohol used as a sweetener in multiple food products, such as peanut butter, cupcakes, cookies, sugar-free gum, muffins, ketchup, protein bars, fruit drinks and pudding, and if your dog consumes it, it can be fatal.

But that's not all. Xylitol can be in plenty of other everyday items around your house, including:

Toothpaste (some of which are made specifically for dogs)

Deodorant

Mouthwash and floss

Medications

Nasal spray

Lotions

Gels

Vitamins

Variety of cosmetics and hair products

Xylitol can cause a release of insulin from the pancreas in dogs, which can cause seizures, vomiting, liver failure, a comatose state and possibly death.

Symptoms typically develop within 15 to 30 minutes of consumption.

If you think your dog may have eaten a product containing Xylitol, contact the Poison Pet Helpline at 855-764-7661 or your local veterinarian.

