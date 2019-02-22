The internet is obsessed with this sexy koala

Not the "sexy" koala, but a cute koala none the less.

We're not sure if this koala is looking to set the mood for a night of wining and dining or is ready for Annie Leibovitz to take his photo for the cover of Vogue, but this sassy and sexy koala is taking Instagram by storm and people love him.

Photographer Ross Long was traveling through Australia's Gold Coast when he captured this hunky koala on his camera.

Long appropriately captioned the photo with, "Draw me like one of your French girls, Jack," and the post has racked up more than 2,000 likes.

Many people commented on the photo, saying how adorable and cute the koala is, and a few wondered how a koala takes better photos than they do, and honestly, this writer is thinking the same thing.

As RuPaul once said, "You better work!"

