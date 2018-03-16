Woman, nonprofit host yard sale to cover expenses for paralyzed dog

TAVARES, Fla. - A Lake County nonprofit is co-hosting a yard sale Saturday to help cover a foster dog's extensive medical needs after the pup was hit by a car and didn't receive immediate medical attention, leaving her paralyzed.

NeeNee, a sweet-faced brown and white dog, was hit by a car and her owners later surrendered her to a shelter. Tanya Meyer has been fostering her for the month and helping NeeNee gain back some strength by taking her to rehabilitation.

Meyer said she was first told that NeeNee should be put down and there was nothing that could be done.

NeeNee's legs had atrophied from being paralyzed and not using her muscles and tendons, but after working with NeeNee, Meyer said her paws now touch the ground and she can use them on a water treadmill in therapy.

NeeNee now scoots around in a specially made wheelchair that carries her paralyzed back legs.

Love Enrichment Adoption Shelter Health Inc., or LEASH Inc., a Lake County nonprofit that works with the county animal shelter to help shelter dogs transition to forever homes, has been helping Meyer cover some of the expensive therapy costs. However, Meyer said NeeNee is far from done with her treatment.

Meyer said NeeNee's therapy bill is already $2,500 for the first three weeks. On Saturday LEASH and Meyer will host a yard sale to help cover more rehabilitation sessions for NeeNee.

"NeeNee has shown she is determined to walk again and has shown such progress that we know we can't give up on her now," Meyer said.

The yard sale starts at 8 a.m. Saturday at 27719 Lois Drive in Tavares. For more information visit the Facebook event page.



