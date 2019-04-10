You know you want to adopt this 41-pound cat

NEW YORK - Barsik the 41-pound cat is looking for a forever home with someone who will give him lots of love and a healthy diet, but first, he'll need to slim down.
Barsik was recently dropped off at Animal Care Centers of New York City where he proved to be too bulky to fit in any of the shelter's kennels. He has since been scooped up by Anjellicle Cats Rescue, Inc., where the 5-year-old domestic shorthair is now on his way to shedding some of his extra chunk.
Because this is 2019, Barsik's weight loss journey is being documented on his very own Instagram account.
The foster mom has been posting regular updates to the aptly named @BigBarsik reguarly, showing the black-and-white butterball's food preferences and mannerisms as he adjusts to the new environment. According to one recent post, Barsik will be going to his first veterinarian appointment on Friday with the goal of devising an effective diet.
My first vet appointment is this Friday but in the meantime it’s very important that I keep eating so I don’t get sick. I don’t remember what I was eating in my last home so Foster Mom has been treating me like a king! Every meal is something new to see what I like best. The goal once I start my new diet will be ONLY wet food, but I quite enjoy this kibble for now. Foster Mom also set up this nice blanket area for me to have somewhere comfy to sleep but I refuse to step foot on it 🤷♂️ #catweightloss #anjelliclecats #cats #catsofinstagram #adoptdontshop #rescuecats #fosteringsaveslives #fostercat #catsofnyc
Shelter officials told The New York Daily News that Barsik and his housemate, 13-pound Sukie, were dropped off by someone who was moving and could no longer care for the pets.
Once cat's calorie counting pays off, he and Sukie will be available for adoption. For perspective, Barsik is about 25 pounds heavier than he should be.
In the meantime, Anjellicle Cats Rescue, Inc. has set up a fund to pay for Barsik's care here and Sukie's care here.
FREEDOM! Sukie is only 13 lbs so she got to ride home in a regular carrier. The shelter staff had to search the building for the biggest carrier they had for me (Foster Mom was unequipped for this and didn’t want to make me wait in the shelter longer while she got one). Two workers carried me to the car, but poor Foster Mom had to carry me to the house alone 😹She is researching a better way to take me out and about as I will have to go to the vet for my checkups. This huge carrier is comfortable for me, but difficult for Foster Mom to get around with. #catweightloss #anjelliclecats #cats #catsofinstagram #adoptdontshop #rescuecats #fosteringsaveslives #fostercat #catsofnyc
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.