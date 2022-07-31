Florida’s Fourth Estate: Anchors share angry messages from viewers

Two of the messages have one thing in common, hair.

Ginger said she got a message from a viewer and the subject was “That Stupid wig on your head.”

Inside she said there was a whole paragraph.

“I didn’t even know what to say to this woman so I just didn’t say anything,” Ginger said.

One viewer also reached out to Matt about his hair.

“Matt my name is Denise I watch the news every day and I hope I don’t afend (sic) you but your new hair style (sic) needs to go. You are very handsome (sic),” the message read.

“So, I started doing something a little bit different with my hair. Just a little bit,” Matt said. “I got this new hair apparatus for my wife right, and she was like ‘You should use it’ and I started using it and it just gave me a little extra zhoosh.”

The hate didn’t end there, Matt also said a viewer sent him a very long message bashing several things about him but finishes with “I am not trying to abase (sic) or degrade you in any way.” and “Have a nice day.”

