How well do you know the great state of Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – From colleges, to astronauts, theme parks and more, Florida’s Fourth Estate is putting your knowledge to the test.

Hosts Matt Austin and Ginger Gadsden invited Steve Griffiths on the show to quiz listeners on the things that make Central Florida great.

Steve is a floor director at News 6 but has also managed trivia nights in the past and knows a great deal about Florida.

But do you?

You can see how your knowledge stacks up against Matt & Ginger’s by watching the video above.

Question No. 1: What is the name of the official mascot of the University of Central Florida?

Ginger put “Mr. Knight.”

Matt answered “Knights.”

When pushed for final answers, Matt switched to “Knightmare” and Ginger guessed “Knightie.”

The correct answer: Knightro.

Question No. 2: Contrary to popular belief, lovebugs likely originate from Central and South America, not a lab at this college?

Matt said UF.

Ginger said Embry Riddle and defended her answer with, “I went with Embry Riddle because they (lovebugs) fly and Embry Riddle is a great aeronautical university.”

The correct answer: University of Florida.

Question No. 3: This iconic Central Florida landmark measures 165 feet in diameter and weighs approximately 16 million pounds.

Ginger guessed a rocket.

Matt said, “I’m going to go with the EPCOT ball, Spaceship Earth or whatever they call it.”

The correct answer: Spaceship Earth at EPCOT.

Question No. 4: This astronaut was commander of the Apollo 16 mission and became the 9th person to walk on the moon.

Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin, the first men to land on the moon, plant the U.S. flag on the lunar surface, July 20, 1969. Photo was made by a 16mm movie camera inside the lunar module, shooting at one frame per second. (Nasa via AP) (AP)

Ginger answered John Young.

Matt guessed Neil Armstrong, confessing, “I know it’s wrong.”

Correct answer: John Young.

Question No. 5: Nicknamed “The King,” this NASCAR legend has the most Daytona 500 wins, at seven.

Ginger guessed Dale Earnhardt.

Matt answered Richard Petty.

Richard Petty walks through the garages during a NASCAR auto race practice at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Ginger then flipped her card, revealing she had also guessed and wrote down Richard Petty. Steve would not accept a switch up and revealed who got it right.

Correct answer: Richard Petty

Matt may have won, but really, we all do when we learn something new about our state.

Check out the fun ride to Florida trivia victory on Florida’s Fourth Estate. You can download the podcast from wherever you listen to podcasts or watch anytime on News 6+.

