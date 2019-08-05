Ep. 112 Florida Foodie - Chef Jenn Ross of Dajen Eats

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Central Florida chef is really living the American dream.

Jenn Ross came to the U.S. from Jamaica at the age of 16. She learned how to cook and started her own business.

That grew until she was able to open up shop inside a gas station. From there, she expanded her brand of Caribbean-inspired vegan cuisine and now, her cafe, Dajen Eats, is becoming a fixture in her community.

Still, her business is continuing to grow. She is working on shipping her food straight to people's doorsteps.

Ross talks with us about learning to cook, becoming a vegan and making her favorite Jamaican dishes without meat.

Be sure to follow our host Candace Campos on Facebook and Twitter.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.