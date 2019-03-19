EP202: Florida Foodie -- Parramore's food desert

ORLANDO, Fla. - For the second episode of Florida Foodie, we are taking a look at a big problem facing the Parramore neighborhood in Orlando.

Parramore is what's known as a "food desert," which means the people who live there do not have easy access to quality, nutritious foods. This is not a problem that is unique to Parramore, food deserts exist in just about every major city across the country.

What is unique, is how the city of Orlando is tackling this problem. City leaders are working to bring farming to this urban neighborhood. They've also been able to bring a year-round farmers market to the area, completely run by the community. It's been a big undertaking that is already getting results for the people living there.

To tell us more, Lisa Bell sits down with Chris Castro, the city of Orlando's director of sustainability, and Jemmy Barrera, the Parramore Farmers Market coordinator. They explain how this effort came together, the success they've already seen and how it is growing beyond the Parramore neighborhood.

