Think you know your military battle history? See your rank on this quiz
Celebrate Memorial Day by testing your knowledge
Even though every day is one to recognize those who have served our country, Memorial Day rightfully highlights the sacrifices military personnel have made for centuries.
It’s also a good opportunity to revisit interesting tidbits of past battles, some of which are in the quiz below.
Think you can rank high when it comes to knowledge of past military battles?
Then try your hand at our quiz.
Graham Media Group 2019