An adult spelling test: 25 words you should nail, but might miss

Last week, we gave you a really challenging quiz.

Go take it if you dare, but brace yourself -- it's tough: An adult spelling quiz: 5 of the hardest words in the English language

It's only five questions, but you have to identify the correct spelling of five of the toughest words the English language has to offer.

Let’s go a little easier this time around.

You should, in theory, know how to spell the following words. Yet they seem to be misspelled pretty often.

Test your knowledge below. Then challenge a friend, relative or co-worker. Good luck!

Graham Media Group 2019