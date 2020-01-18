What apartments will $1,300 rent you in Rosemont, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Rosemont?

According to Walk Score, this Orlando neighborhood is car-dependent, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Rosemont is currently hovering around $885.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,300/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3725 S. Lake Orlando Parkway

First, listed at $1,250/month, this 1,103-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 3725 S. Lake Orlando Parkway.

The building has package service and a swimming pool. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. Expect a $100 administrative fee, a $50 application fee and a $300 pet fee.

3943 Dijon Drive

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit over at 3943 Dijon Drive. It's listed for $1,299/month for its 1,376 square feet.

The building has secured entry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

3930 Versailles Drive

Last but not least, here's a 1,165-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 3930 Versailles Drive that's going for $1,300/month.

The building has secured entry. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

