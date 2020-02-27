The most affordable apartments for rent in South Semoran, Orlando

South Semoran is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in South Semoran look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings in South Semoran via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Orlando neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

5530 Chrishire Way

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 5530 Chrishire Way, is listed for $900/month.

In the unit, anticipate a fireplace and a balcony. Pets are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

5500 Devonbriar Way

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom address at 5500 Devonbriar Way, which, at 540 square feet, is going for $925/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a gym, outdoor space and a swimming pool. The unit also includes a balcony. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the full listing here.)

4572 Commander Drive

Then there's this 735-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 4572 Commander Drive, listed also at $925/month.

Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry, outdoor space, a gym and a swimming pool. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, get free local real estate marketing ideas and tools for agents, brokers and more.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.