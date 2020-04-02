The cheapest apartments for rent in South Semoran, Orlando

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does a cheap rent on a rental in South Semoran look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options. It also features median rents for a one-bedroom that hover around $950, compared to a $1,022 one-bedroom median for Orlando as a whole.

A look at local listings in South Semoran via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide yields a look at what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Orlando neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5530 Chrishire Way

Listed at $900/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, located at 5530 Chrishire Way, is 5.3% less than the $950/month median rent for a one-bedroom in South Semoran.

The condo features a balcony and a fireplace. Pets are not permitted.

4215 S. Semoran Blvd.

This one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom abode, situated at 4215 S. Semoran Blvd., is also listed for $900/month for its 765 square feet.

Building amenities include a gym and a swimming pool. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $100 application fee.

5500 Devonbriar Way

Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 5500 Devonbriar Way, which, at 540 square feet, is going for $925/month.

In the unit, you're promised a balcony. The building boasts a swimming pool, a gym and outdoor space. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

