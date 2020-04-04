Renting in Orlando: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Orlando are hovering around $1,025. But how does the low-end pricing on an Orlando rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1001 Shoreview Drive

Listed at $800/month, this 500-square-foot studio apartment, located at 1001 Shoreview Drive, is 37.7% less than the median rent for a studio in Orlando, which is currently estimated at around $1,284/month.

Expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the studio. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. Look for a $300 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

5530 Chrishire Way

Next up is this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, located at 5530 Chrishire Way in South Semoran and listed for $900/month.

In the unit, the listing promises a fireplace and a balcony. Animals are not allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

5500 Devonbriar Way

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space at 5500 Devonbriar Way in South Semoran, which, with 540 square feet, is going for $925/month.

The residence offers a balcony. Building amenities include outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1964 Lake Atriums Circle

Finally, over at 1964 Lake Atriums Circle, there's this 660-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom space, that's also going for $925/month.

The unit listing promises carpeted floors and a walk-in closet. Building amenities feature a swimming pool and a fitness center. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are allowed here. Expect a $75 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

