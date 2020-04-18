The most affordable apartments for rent in Lake Nona Central, Orlando

Apartment hunting on a budget can be difficult. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Lake Nona Central look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and doesn't offer many public transit options. It also features median rents for a one-bedroom that hover around $1,493, compared to a $1,015 one-bedroom median for Orlando as a whole.

A look at local listings in Lake Nona Central via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Orlando neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7650 Lower Gateway Loop

Listed at $1,350/month, this 870-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 7650 Lower Gateway Loop, is 9.6% less than the $1,493/month median rent for a one-bedroom in Lake Nona Central.

In the unit, look for a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet. The building features garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $300 pet fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

8966 Lower Villagewalk Circle

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling, situated at 8966 Lower Villagewalk Circle, is listed for $1,450/month.

You can expect to see stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the unit. Building amenities include a gym, a swimming pool and garage parking. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Look out for a $65 application fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

11866 Kipper Drive

Here's a three-bedroom, three-bathroom dwelling at 11866 Kipper Drive, which, at 1,720 square feet, is going for $1,925/month.

In the unit, you're promised a walk-in closet. Building amenities feature a gym, secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Expect a $300 pet fee.

(See the full listing here.)

11958 Inagua Drive

Finally, there's this abode with three bedrooms and two bathrooms at 11958 Inagua Drive, listed at $2,100/month.

You'll see carpeted floors and stainless steel appliances in the unit. Building amenities include garage parking, secured entry, a swimming pool and a gym. Cats and dogs are not permitted. The listing specifies a $75 application fee.

(See the listing here.)

