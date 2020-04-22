Renting in Orlando: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Orlando are hovering around $1,015. But how does the low-end pricing on an Orlando rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1916 Lake Atriums Circle

Photo: Zumper

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling, situated at 1916 Lake Atriums Circle, is listed for $875/month.

The unit features a walk-in closet. Building amenities include on-site laundry, a fitness center and a swimming pool. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. Expect a $75 application fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent and has some bike infrastructure.

(See the complete listing here.)

4760 Walden Circle

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom space at 4760 Walden Circle in Florida Center North, which, at 560 square feet, is also going for $875/month.

Building amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor space. In the unit, you'll find carpeted floors. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Look out for a $50 application fee and a $100 administrative fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

803 Don Quixote Ave.

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Then there's this 748-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 803 Don Quixote Ave. in Engelwood Park, listed at $885/month.

You'll see carpeted floors and a dishwasher in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the listing here.)

5500 Devonbriar Way

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next up is this 540-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence, located at 5500 Devonbriar Way in South Semoran and listed for $890/month.

The building offers a fitness center, a swimming pool and outdoor space. The residence also features a balcony. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(Here's the listing.)

4642 Commander Drive

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Finally, over at 4642 Commander Drive in South Semoran, there's this 735-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space, going for $900/month.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and a business center. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The listing specifies a $100 administrative fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(View the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.