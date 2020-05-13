Budget apartments for rent in Lake Nona Central, Orlando

Lake Nona Central requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Lake Nona Central look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings in Lake Nona Central via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Orlando neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7650 Lower Gateway Loop

Listed at $1,282/month, this 870-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 7650 Lower Gateway Loop, is 12.5% less than the $1,465/month median rent for a one-bedroom in Lake Nona Central.

The building offers garage parking; in the unit, the listing promises a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

8574 Leatherleaf Lane

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom residence, situated at 8574 Leatherleaf Lane, is listed for $1,950/month for its 1,810 square feet.

You'll find a walk-in closet in the unit. Building amenities include garage parking, a gym and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

11977 Nautica Drive

Here's a three-bedroom, three-bathroom rental at 11977 Nautica Drive, which, at 1,810 square feet, is going for $1,995/month.

The building offers secured entry and garage parking. In the unit, anticipate a walk-in closet and carpeted floors. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

11958 Inagua Drive

Then there's this dwelling with three bedrooms and two bathrooms at 11958 Inagua Drive, listed at $2,100/month.

In the unit, you'll find carpeted floors and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not welcome. The building offers garage parking, secured entry, a swimming pool and a gym. Look out for a $75 application fee.

(See the listing here.)

11760 Eagle Ray Lane

This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom abode, situated at 11760 Eagle Ray Lane, is listed for $2,250/month.

The residence includes a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Building amenities include secured entry, a gym and garage parking. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the listing here.)

