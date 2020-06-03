The cheapest apartments for rent in Engelwood Park, Orlando

It can be challenging to find a good option for a reasonable price when seeking new digs. So what does the budget rent on a rental in Engelwood Park look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options. It also features median rents for a one-bedroom that hover around $850, compared to a $1,050 one-bedroom median for Orlando as a whole.

A look at local listings in Engelwood Park via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Orlando neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

803 Don Quixote Ave.

Photo: Apartment Guide

Listed at $1,045/month, this 955-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 803 Don Quixote Ave.

Building amenities include secured entry and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for carpeted floors and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

6264 Yorktown Drive

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

This two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo, situated at 6264 Yorktown Drive, is listed for $1,180/month for its 1,032 square feet.

In the unit, expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and air conditioning. Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool and secured entry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

1647 Eagle Creek Circle

Photo: Zumper

Here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom dwelling at 1647 Eagle Creek Circle, which, at 1,307 square feet, is going for $1,250/month.

Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, secured entry and a swimming pool. You can also expect to find carpeted floors in the unit. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

