What apartments will $1,000 rent you in South Semoran, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in South Semoran?

According to Walk Score, this Orlando neighborhood is car-dependent and has some bike infrastructure. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in South Semoran is currently hovering around $950.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,000/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4606 Commander Drive

Listed at $925/month, this 735-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 4606 Commander Drive.

In the residence, the listing promises a walk-in closet, air conditioning and carpeted floors. Building amenities include secured entry, a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pets are not allowed. The listing specifies a $75 application fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

5785 Gatlin Ave.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 5785 Gatlin Ave. It's also listed for $925/month for its 735 square feet.

The building has secured entry, additional storage space and outdoor space. The apartment also includes in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Look out for a $925 security deposit and a $75 application fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

4504 Commander Drive

Here's a 636-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 4504 Commander Drive that's going for $950/month.

In the unit, expect to see a walk-in closet, air conditioning and carpeted floors. The building boasts a swimming pool, secured entry and a fitness center. Pets are not welcome. Look out for a $75 application fee.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

4223 S. Semoran Blvd.

Then, located at 4223 S. Semoran Blvd., here's a 735-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom unit that's listed for $975/month.

The building features a swimming pool, a fitness center and outdoor space. Both cats and dogs are welcome. The listing specifies a $300 non-refundable pet fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

5530 Chrishire Way

Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit over at 5530 Chrishire Way. It's listed for $985/month for its 660 square feet.

Expect to see a patio and a walk-in closet in the unit. The building features outdoor space and a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. The listing specifies a $50 application fee, $100 administrative fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

