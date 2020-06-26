What apartments will $1,600 rent you in Central Business District, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Central Business District?

According to Walk Score, this Orlando neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Central Business District is currently hovering around $1,225.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,600/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

125 E. Pine St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,522/month, this 703-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 125 E. Pine St.

The unit includes hardwood flooring. The building features a swimming pool and a fitness center. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

155 S. Court Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit over at 155 S. Court Ave. It's listed for $1,550/month for its 730 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool, a fitness center and garage parking. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

730 Highland Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, check out this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 730 Highland Ave. It's listed for $1,599/month.

Building amenities include on-site management. You can also expect to find granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring in the apartment. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

911 N. Orange Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Located at 911 N. Orange Ave., here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,600/month.

Expect to find central air conditioning, a balcony and a fireplace in the apartment. Amenities offered in the building include on-site management. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.