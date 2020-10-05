Meet the candidates: Here’s who’s running for US House District 15

Two candidates are running for a chance to represent Florida’s 15th Congressional District, which covers the northern parts of Polk and Hillsborough counties and the southernmost part of Lake.

Republican U.S. Rep. Ross Spano has held the seat since Jan. 3, 2019, according to GovTrack.US and hoped to be reelected but was defeated in the primary election earlier this year by Republican Scott Franklin, who now faces Democrat Alan Cohn in the general election.

Use the interactive map below to see if your neighborhood is included in District 15.

Here’s what you need to know about the candidates:

Scott Franklin (R)

Franklin served as a Naval Aviator in the U.S. Navy, where he spent 14 years on active duty and 12 years in the reserves. The Lakeland commissioner has operated a small business in the city for 20 years. He said he never voted for a tax increase while serving as a Lakeland commissioner. One of his priorities, if elected to office, is to fight socialism. He said a free market sparks innovation and economic growth. The Lakeland commissioner said he will fight for the Second Amendment. Franklin said he wants to see national security strengthened. He is also a supporter of President Donald Trump’s platform and wants to finish building the border wall.

Alan Cohn (D)

Cohn is a Peabody Award-winning television investigative journalist and is making another run for the District 15 seat. He says his experience holding government officials accountable and uncovering corruption inspired him to run for Congress. Cohn says investigative journalism was his way to make a positive impact on society and hopes to use his experience to fight for policy changes that working people need. As part of his platform, Cohn describes health care as a human right hoping to bring more affordable care to Americans and hopes to create effective policies to curb the climate crisis. Naturally, he wants to make sure big corporations aren’t benefiting from those struggling to make ends meet, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. The father of two graduated from Hofstra University and currently lives in New Tampa.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

