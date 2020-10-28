Florida General Election Results for US President on Nov. 3, 2020

Find All Race Results Here

ORLANDO, Fla. – On Nov. 3, voters across the U.S. will decide who will be the country’s next president.

Republican President Donald Trump faces former Vice President and Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the race for the White House. Whichever candidate claims their spot in the White House will likely need Florida, a key swing state, to do it, according to News 6 political expert Dr. Jim Clark.

In fact, Clark told News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” that Florida could decide the presidential election.

With its 29 electoral college votes, winning Florida is paramount for the presidential hopefuls. After President Barack Obama won Florida in 2008 and 2012, President Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by 1.2 percent in 2016. Clark told Warmoth the president needs a repeat performance if he wants to be re-elected.

