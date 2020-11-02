General Election Results for US Presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden on Nov. 3, 2020

Find All Race Results Here

The highest office in the United States is on the ballot this Election Day.

Voters on Nov. 3 will choose who should be the president of the United States, deciding whether Republican Donald Trump should keep the office or Democrat Joe Biden should take over. It would be a massive upset if someone else finished in the top two for the race.

Remember, the Electoral College, not the popular vote, determines who wins. A candidate needs 270 Electoral votes to win.

While it may not determine the presidency, below is the nationwide presidential popular vote:

